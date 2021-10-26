The Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court has sentenced two teenage taxi drivers to 60 years each into prison custody for raping and robbing a passenger.

The two have been identified as Patrick Afful aged 18 years and Samuel Adams 19.

The incident reportedly occurred at Kasoa Crispo City in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

According to the Kasoa Police, the victim boarded a taxi cab with the Registration Number GX 8171- 20 from Kasoa New Market Junction to Columba Road after close of work.

Police say the drivers and his spare driver failed to stop at the victim’s destination and sent her to Buduburam Road.

The Kasoa District Police Commander, Chief Superintendent Timothy Dassah, revealed that the suspects stripped the victim naked, pulled out a knife on her and robbed her.

They took turns to rape her until she became weak.

Chief Superintendent Dassah, after their arrest, warned criminals at Kasoa to find their way out because the police will soon wage a war on them.