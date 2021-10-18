Unperturbed by the heavy insults and curses Funny Face has rained on her, the comedian’s ex-wife, Vanessa, has been captured grooving to Nigerian singer Joeboy’s ‘Alcohol’.

The Funny’s baby mama has been spotted, wearing a blue robe as she vibed to the tune in an unconcerned manner, on social media.

Funny Face has been on a rampage as he has hurled all kinds of insults at Vannessa and several other Ghanaian celebrities.

The comedian accused his ex-wife of being a thief and a cheat.

“I was even ready to die for you VANNESSA. but what did you do? You sold me cheap to my haters. GIRL get ready, people will know da real you. Anytime you come to my place, you steal from me and you think I don’t know. You gave my kids to another man because you claim I cant take care of them,” he said.

He also accused Vanessa of conniving with her mother to take GHC5,000 from him for a C-Session during her pregnancy when the actual amount was GHC 1,800.

But, in what appears to be a subtle response, Vanessa chose to release a video.

A careful look at the video also reveals she flashed an engagement ring in the said video.

