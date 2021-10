Stunning photos of born-again fetish priestess, Patricia Asiedua, aka Nana Agradaa, have popped up on social media and Ghanaians cannot keep calm.

The photos were to mark Nana Agradaa’s birthday as she turns a year older today, October 18, 2021.

The viral photos spotted her making bold fashion statements in lovely outfits.

She beamed with smiles as she gives off wild poses for the camera.

The photos have attracted goodwill messages and prayers for the celebrant.