The Hollywood industry has been struck with another loss as veteran Nollywood actor, Joshua Johnson has passed on.

The renowned actor reportedly passed away on Thursday, October 28, after battling a short illness.

The news of his demise was announced by his colleague, Abel Alechenu, in an Instagram post on Friday.

Sharing a photo of the actor, he said:

“This one HIT differently, but all I can say is ‘IT IS WELL’, when I called your phone and it rang.

“I thought all I heard were rumours, until I was told by the voice which was not yours that you have gone to be with the Lord, I wish I could just hear that it’s one of your so many jokes.

“Uncle Josh, Old man as I always called you, our last conversation was our normal jokes fa, haba Uncle Josh…

“May God comfort your immediate family and we your friends and fans, thanks for all the memories. God rest your soul. @africamagic @battlegroundfanpage @rionafightingfate @feemoverse”.

Mr Johnson becomes the 12th actor to die just this year.