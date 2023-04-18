Areas in the Oforikrom Municipality affected by a decongestion exercise in Greater Kumasi are set to be converted to green spaces for beautification.

Unauthorized kiosks and containers in the metropolis are being cleared by the local assemblies to prevent unauthorized trading, to ease vehicular and human movement.

Some areas in the Oforikrom Municipality have been cleared, awaiting a cleanup exercise.

Municipal Chief Executive, Abraham Kwame Antwi, revealed a previous cleanup exercise saw the invasion of rodents and filth in the trading spaces of hawkers.

Speaking on Luv FM’s ‘In the Morning’ with David Akuetteh, he said the next phase after the cleanup is a greenery exercise.

“At Tech Junction, we have decongested some areas, specifically in infront of the KNUST Hospital. We had a discussion with the school to assist in beautifying and fortifying the area with chains. After which we’ll hand over the place to KNUST security.

“On the left side, we are in talks with the Victory Baptist Church and some other people. It is part of the right of way. It is not an area designated for hawking. The clean up exercise we did in the Municipality at Tech Junction, the number of rats and mice that came out of the place, the place was just dirty,” he revealed.

The beautification of the Garden City comes ahead of a joint celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene on his ascension to the Golden Stool and the centenary anniversary of Asantehene Agyeman Prempeh I on his return from exile from Seychelles Island.

ALSO READ:

Oforikrom MP hands over police station and quarters to police administration

Climate change: Oforikrom MP mobilises communities to take action

This event will attract tourists and investors around the globe.

“Around February or March, we had a meeting at the Manhyia Palace. Otumfuo through his reps informed us that next year marks the anniversary celebration of his ascension to the Golden stool and the 100th anniversary of Asantehene Prempeh II’s return from exile.

“It will be a big celebration. We need to keep the city clean for tourists and visitors. It is not just for the program, but before and after. All the MMDCEs within the Greater Kumasi enclave resolved to do this,” he revealed.