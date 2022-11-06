Climate change: Oforikrom MP mobilises communities to take action

The Oforikrom MP says the continuous depletion of the country’s vegetative cover by illegal miners and chainsaw operators is exacerbating the impact of climate change on farming.

Dr Emmanuel Kwabena Marfo said farmers no longer depend on rainfall patterns to cultivate crops due to climate change.

He is mobilising communities to raise awareness on causes and effects of climate change.

A program dubbed ‘Walk for Climate’ involved students from Junior and Senior High Schools within the Oforikrom Municipality going on a float with placards to educate the public on the climate change phenomenon.

The Oforikrom Member of Parliament says highlighting the reality of climate change in Parliament and on international platforms is not enough in taking climate action.

Dr Emmanuel Marfo believes continuous education on climate change, especially in schools and the public space, will gradually change the narrative.

According to the MP, most farmers invest millions of cedis in irrigation projects for crop cultivation. Though necessary, it is capital intensive.

Climate change has deepened the woes of farmers who depend mostly on rainfall patterns to start cultivation.

Dr. Marfo entreats residents and students to avoid burning waste and to plant trees to save the depleted environment.

He noted saving the environment demands collective efforts.