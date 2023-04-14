Odumase basic school in the Obuasi East district of Ashanti region has been closed down following a violent attack on teachers by irate youth.

The attack happened on Friday morning after a teacher allegedly canned some Junior High School (JHS) pupils for playing while classes were ongoing.

Some pupils told Adom News’ Isaac K. Normanyo that, their colleagues ignored calls to return to the classrooms and continued playing with mangoes.

The teacher who saw them, punished the pupils for disobeying school rules.

But the pupils were said to have gone home to report the matter to their relatives who rushed to the school with cutlasses and clubs to attack the said teacher.

During the attack at the school, they allegedly inflicted cutlass wounds a woman who was close to the scene and nearly lynched a pregnant female teacher.

The Obuasi East district Director of Education, Kwabena Owusu Nketia who confirmed the incident said the school has been closed down following the violent attack.

He said the case has been reported to the police.

Meanwhile, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Obuasi East, Faustina Amissah condemned the incident.

She called on residents to help identify the culprits and hand them over to the police.

Ms. Amissah assured the suspects will face the full rigours of the law to serve as a deterrent to others.