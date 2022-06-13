The Ghana Water Company Limited has hinted of possible water cuts to the Obuasi municipality in the Ashanti region if the activities of illegal miners do not stop immediately.

Galamsey activities have led to the heavy pollution of the Oda River in Obuasi, which is the main source of water for the Odaso treatment plant.

The water company says chemicals for treatment, daily maintenance of machines and bursting of pipes by road contractors are draining them financially.

Speaking to Nhyira FM’s Kwadwo Jantuah on Kuro Yi Mu Nsem show, the Ashanti Regional PRO for the Ghana Water, Ebenezer Paddy Nah, said he fears these activities will lead to water-cut to Obuasi which could result into water importation.

“How things are going, there will come a time we [Ghana Water Company] won’t be able to provide water for Obuasi.

The turbidity of the water, chemicals for treatment, daily maintenance are really draining the Company.

Even after treating the water, the contractor of the road always burst the transmission pipes which is affecting our work.

“If we do not stop these activities, we will soon result into water importation.”

Paddy Nah says the company will continue to serve the people with clean water based on availability, but warns of the impending danger.

“Ghana Water Company is doing its best to provide water for the people, even if it is little.

“The people in return should help the company.

“After treating the water for the people, payment of water bills become a problem which is not helping the activities of the company.

“Ghana water company is for all us, and everyone who drinks water from the company should to pay.”