Management of the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) will soon begin spillage of excess water from the Weija dam.

This has become necessary because of the sudden rise of the level of the dam.

The GWCL added that to

ensure that the damage caused as a result of the spillage is kept at a minimum; the Weija Municipal Assembly has been informed to desilt the estuary to enable easy flow of the water into the sea and to clear heaps of refuse along the course of the river.

By this release, Management of GWCL is also informing the general public who have property downstream of the imminent danger and therefore must take the necessary precautionary measures.

Below is the GWCL release:

WEIJA DAM WATER SPILLAGE EARLY WARNING

With the onset of the rains, Management of Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) wishes to inform the public, especially citizens living downstream of the Weija Dam, that it will begin spillage of excess water from the dam any time soon.

The level of the Dam as of Friday 28th April, 2023 is 46ft, 1ft below the maximum safe operating level of 47ft. The dam levels are monitored on an hourly basis and the GWCL will not hesitate to open the spill gates, should the level go above 46.5ft, so as not to compromise the integrity of the dam and to avert any disaster.

The Management of GWCL is by this release sounding a word of caution to inhabitants downstream to evacuate the area to forestall any eventuality. The Municipal Assembly has also been informed to desilt the estuary to enable easy flow of the water into the sea and to clear heaps of refuse along the course of the river. The National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), National Security, Chiefs of Weija, Ogblogo, Tetegu, Weija, Gbawe, opinion leaders and all stakeholders including institutions and organizations who have properties downstream have been informed of the development and current situation at the dam.

The communities likely to be affected include Tetegu, Oblogo, Pambros Salt, Lower McCarthy Hill, Lower Weija, Bojo Beach, Adakope and surrounding communities.

Management of GWCL expects that the public will be supportive in this exercise to avoid a reoccurrence of the disaster that has occurred in the past.