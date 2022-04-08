Hiplife star Michael Elliot Kwabena Okyere Darko, popularly known as Obrafour, has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of the Kwahu State Book, a project that aims to document the history of the people of the Kwahu state.

A joint press release issued by the Ghana State Book Project, the Kwahu Traditional Council, Daasebre Development Advisory Board, National Commission on Culture, Bureau of Ghana Languages and the Kwahu Golden Members said Obrafour had been entrusted with the task of reflecting the authentic history and culture of the people of Kwahu.

He is also to aid in securing the indigenous culture and traditions for subsequent generations.

Speaking to the hiplife legend after the unveiling, the celebrated musician assured stakeholders of ensuring and projecting an enviable brand of the project.

He further promised to garner scores of people across Ghana and diaspora to appreciate the history and culture of the Kwahu state.

The three thousand page book is scheduled to be officially launched on Saturday, April 16, 2022, under the distinguished auspices of His Royal Majesty Daasebre Akuamoah Agyapong II at Mpraeso Social Centre of the Eastern Region of Ghana.

Background of Ghana State Book Project

The Ghana States Book Project is a nationwide research project designed to document and authenticate all traditional histories in Ghana.

The aim of the project is to create an authentic State History Book for each traditional state in Ghana.

The project is being undertaken by the States-Book Ghana and ROOTLINK Research Consortium in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority, National Commission on Culture, Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Ministry of Chieftaincy and Traditional Affairs, and other supporting institutions.

The project was launched at Agona Swedru in March 2012.