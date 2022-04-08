The management of Access Bank has closed down its Ring Road branch in the Greater Accra Region.

According to the bank, the closure is due to heavy construction works ongoing in the area.

The bank, in a bulk text message to its customers on Thursday, April 7, 2022, announced that with immediate effect, it has closed down the branch due to the impact of heavy construction works nearby.

The bank, per the message, is advising customers to visit the nearest branches such as Kaneshie, Nima, and New Town among others for all transactions or use the bank’s digital platforms.

The management of the bank has further apologised to the customers for the inconvenience caused to them.