Interim Black Stars coach, Otto Addo, is confident his side will stand any side if they stay united ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, who are four-time African champions, made a return to the global showpiece after a 1-1 drawn game against Nigeria in the playoff games.

Following the draw held last week, the Black Stars are in Group H alongside familiar sides Portugal and Uruguay with South Korea in the mix.

With less than seven months before the kick-off of the Mundial in the Arab country, the 46-year-old believes his side can beat any side.

“If we’re at 100 per cent, we can beat anyone,” the former Ghana international winger, who played for the Black Stars at the 2006 World Cup, said as reported by CAFOnline.

“I think it is difficult and I have not really taken a critical look at the group but in football, everything is possible than in cup games because there are big teams in Divisions One and Third Division,” he added.

Ghana will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.

Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.

Ghana will wrap up their group stage adventure with their much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.

The Black Stars, after failing to play in the last edition hosted in Russia in 2018, will be hoping to improve their performance in Qatar having exited the group phase in Brazil in 2014.