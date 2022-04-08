A leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Jinapor is not enthused about the address on the economy by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The legislator has described the address as more of a lamentation than proving measures that are aimed at resuscitating the country’s ailing economy.

Dr. Bawumia on Thursday, April 7, 2022, addressed the country on the state of the economy in the Central region and said the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic has had a negative impact on the economy.

He explained that prior to the pandemic, the country’s macro indicators, looked quite positive, however, the sudden outbreak of the pandemic and the subsequent interventions rolled out to deal with the crisis, derailed the economy.

This notwithstanding, Dr. Bawumia said Ghana is “on the right path,” adding that “with sound policies to enhance growth, fiscal and monetary discipline, and by the grace of God, we are bouncing back better and stronger.”

But there are varied opinions about Dr Bawumia’s economy lecture. While many, especially the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), have hailed him for being an economic wizkid, others in the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have pooh-poohed it.

The latest to join in condemning the address is John Jinapor who said the Vice President goofed in his delivery.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Jinapor vehemently disagreed with Dr Bawumia’s assertions.

He said Ghana’s biggest problem now is the cedi’s depreciation against the dollar which he says has affected the socio-economic conditions of the country.

Mr. Jinapor who is also the Member of Parliament for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency indicated that instead of giving Ghanaians hope, “he [Bawumia] rather came complaining and blaming COVID” for the country’s economic woes.

“I didn’t hear Bawumia proffer any short, medium and long-term solution to revive the economy,” he fumed.

Play attached audio below for more.