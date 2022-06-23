Gospel musician Obaapa Christy and her ex-husband, Pastor Love, have engaged in a verbal tug of war on social media.

Pastor Love made the first move by shading Obaapa Christy in a self-recorded video he posted, teasing that he has found love after his painful heartbreak.

Borrowing words from Daddy Lumba, he added that he is not in tatters like his enemies declared, rather, life is moving smoothly for him.

In a rebuttal, Obaapa Christy tagged him a heartbroken clout chaser, stating she is not shocked he is living in his savage ways.

She urged her former husband to inject his time and attention into job seeking to better his life.