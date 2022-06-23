Communications Director of Hearts of Oak, Kwame Opare Addo, has insisted that his side is ready and prepared for their MTN FA Cup final game.

The Phobians will play against Bechem United in the final of the 2021/22 FA Cup tie at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts of Oak, despite their impressive form last season, were poor in the just-ended campaign, finishing 6th on the league with 46 points.

However, ahead of the game on Sunday, Opare Addo says his side is ready for the game.

“I must say we are ready for the game,” he said on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM. “We did not achieve our target in the Ghana Premier League but we are ready for the game on Sunday.

“The team will train today [Thursday], Friday, and on Saturday before the final game on Sunday.

“The team is in good shape and I am convinced they will deliver on Sunday. We are the defending champions of the FA Cup and we must try to defend the trophy on Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium,” he added.

Kick-off for the much-anticipated game is at 15:00GMT.