The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the distribution of allowances to service personnel for January 2024.

In a statement on Friday, April 5, the Secretariat emphasized that eligible personnel will obtain their allowances through E-Zwich at their designated banks nationwide.

NSS also extended appreciation to service personnel for their understanding during the delay in payments.

Additionally, the Secretariat reassured all personnel that the allowances for February and March 2024 have been handled and are expected to be disbursed promptly.

