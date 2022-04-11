The Management of National Service Scheme (NSS) says it has opened registration for Ghanaians who missed the opportunity to do their national service in the previous years.

In a statement issued by the Corporate Affairs Directorate, it said applicants from Monday, April 11, to Thursday, June 30, 2022, can submit applications at any of their regional offices to start their registration.

Eligible applicants, NSS noted, include previous applicants who started but were not able to complete the service, private applicants who are qualified and wish to apply and Ghanaian nationals who have studied abroad.

The secretariat added “All applications must include a letter requesting a PIN code or reactivation of PIN code, certified true copy of School Certificate or Transcript, evidence of Deferment Letter (if applicable).

“An Attestation/Introductory Letter from the institution attended, a copy of Ghana Card and a copy of Student ID with original copy for checks and for foreign students, proof of study abroad.”

Read the full statement below: