The National Service Scheme (NSS) has announced the deployment of 13,516 trained teachers from Colleges of Education to undertake their one-year mandatory national service in basic and second-cycle schools nationwide.

The deployment, which was announced on Monday, March 4, 2024, requires all service personnel in this category to check their placements on the NSS website, www.nss.gov.gh.

The press release signed by Acting Director of Corporate Affairs, Ambrose Entsiwah explained that trainees and then to proceed to the various NSS Regional Secretariats to complete the registration process.

Registration is set to commence on Friday, March 8, 2024, at all centers.

Management of the NSS has urged all deployed trained teachers to accept their placements and report accordingly.