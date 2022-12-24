Deputy Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Abdul Majeed Bawa, has been directed to refund allowances of accommodation and fuel he has received in three years.

In a letter sighted by Nhyira Sports dated 23rd December, 2022, signed by NSA boss, Prof Peter Twumasi, the deputy director has been accused of taking double payments for accommodation and fuel allowances since February 2018.

The letter copied the Controller and Accountant-General Department, Chief Accountant NSA, Head of Human Resource NSA and Head of Estate NSA.

“My attention has been drawn by the Authority’s payroll officer to double payment of your accommodation and fuel allowances from Controller and Accountant General Department, and at the same time from the Authority’s Accounts since you assumed office in February 2018.

“You are, therefore, by this letter directed to refund moneys received from NSA Accounts Department for accommodation and fuel as you have already received from the Controller and Accountant General Department as part of your salaries,” the letter noted.

Mr Abdul Majeed Bawa, has served as Deputy Director General of the NSA since February 2018.