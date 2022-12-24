Director of Legal and Prosecution of the Ghana Police Service, COP Nathan Kofi Boakye, was spotted at the marriage ceremony of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Democratic Congress’ Communications Officer.



Nathan Kofi Boakye attended the marriage of Sammy Gyamfi, National Communications Officer of the NDC along with John Mahama, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo among other dignitaries.



COP Kofi Boakye and other dignitaries in a photo with the couple







COP Boakye’s friendship with Mr Gyamfi was unknown until now.



Mr Gyamfi tied the knot at a private ceremony on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 and invited family and friends to join in the celebration, including the police chief.



Moment Sammy Gyamfi’s wife’s mother prayed for her daughter before wedding

Kwakye Ofosu flaunts adorable wife at Sammy Gyamfi’s marriage ceremony

Unseen photos of Sammy Gyamfi’s wife set social media on fire