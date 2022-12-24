State prosecutors have preferred fresh charges against three accomplices of En Huang, aka Aisha Huang, an alleged illegal miner standing trial for engaging in the illegal act in the country.

The accused persons are Li We Guo, Shi Mei Zhi both Chinese and Nana Kwame Opoku, alias Obolo, a Ghanaian.

The three have been charged for conspiracy to undertake mining without license whilst Li Wei Guo (First Accused) and Shi Mei Zhi, (Second Accused) who are partners, are facing a charge of undertaking mining operation without license and false representation in obtaining resident permit. Li Wei Guo, the first accused is also facing the charge of false representation in obtaining a work permit.

Nana Kwame Opoku alias Obolo was separately charged for facilitating the participation of non-Ghanaians in an illegal mining operation. All three accused persons have pleaded not guilty.

The two Chinese were remanded into prison’s custody while the third Accused who is a Ghanaian has been granted bail in the sum of GHc500k with two sureties.

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court presided over by Justice Lydia Osei Marfo as part of his bail conditions said, he was to produce two sureties who must show evidence of landed property or properties the value of which should not be less than GHS500,000.

Justice Marfo also said the original documents of these properties should be deposited at the registry of this court upon verification of the Lands Commission of its authenticity.

The court also directed him to report himself to the police station of his arrest every Friday of each week until the final determination of the suit, should he fail in that regard, his bail would be revoked.

The latest charges were preferred after the withdrawal of the previous charge sheet by the prosecution. The case has been adjourned to January 12, 2023.