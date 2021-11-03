The National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) is investigating two crashes at Abofour and Akomadan in the Ashanti Region which have claimed 26 lives in two days.

The death toll in Monday’s road accident at Abofour has reached 20, as three more children on admission have died.

On Monday, 17 people, including 10 children, died in a fatal accident involving a Mercedes Sprinter bus and an articulated truck in the Abofuor Forest in the Ashanti Region.

The Offinso Motor Traffic and Transport Department Commander, DSP Edmund Nyamekye, confirmed the death of three more children, bringing the death toll to 20.

Preliminary investigations indicate the driver of the articulated truck was dosing and veered off his lane, leading to the head-on collision with the Sprinter bus.

DSP Nyamekye said the necessary action will be taken when the driver recovers.

On Tuesday, a Kumasi-bound bus collided head-on with a KIA towing vehicle at a police checkpoint at Akomadan. The bus caught fire, burning six people beyond recognition.

Akomadan District Police Commander, DSP Joseph Gyasi Agyemang, said the driver has reported himself to the police for investigations to begin.

He said it is high time owners of long journey vehicles are compelled to engage two drivers for every journey.

As a policy, wherever five or more deaths occur in a road crash, the NRSA dispatches an investigation team to ascertain the cause of the accident.

Director-General of the Authority, May Obiri Yeboah, says the investigation is to help fashion out policies to prevent future occurrence of such crashes.