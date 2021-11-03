The Assembly Member for Abesim Electoral Area in the Juabeng Municipality is accusing the media of blowing issues out of proportion on the alleged cash refund by the President’s nominee for Juabeng Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) position.

Ransford Osei claims the alleged refund demanded by the nominee was not a bribe he had paid to Assembly members.

A video of the President’s nominee for Juabeng MCE position, Alex Sarfo Kantanka, a.k.a ‘Aluta’, went viral on social media platforms showing the nominee angrily demanding refund of his money from a man suspected to be one of the Assembly members.

Ransford Osei claims the demand was for a sum of thousand cedis paid to the Assembly Member for Bomfa Electoral Area to send a mentally-ill person to a psychiatric home.

He claims the assembly member failed to do so, which compelled the nominee to demand the refund of the said amount.

He was speaking to Kwadwo Jantuah on Nhyira FM’s Morning program, ‘Kuro yi mu nsem’.

He believes the media took the issue out of context during the outburst of the nominee after assembly members failed to confirm him as an MCE.

The Abesim Assembly Member believes the nominee can still be confirmed if members of the Assembly put aside all differences.