The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has expressed its approval of the public apology by the Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo.

The legislator had faced criticism due to her prolonged absence from Parliament, which led to calls for her seat to be declared vacant.

The Deputy General Secretary of the NPP, Haruna Mohammed, stated that her apology is positive and contributes to the party’s image.

“She has done something positive and the party welcomes her apology,” Haruna Mohammed said.

The Dome-Kwabenya MP came out on Thursday, September 14 with a video rendering an apology to the leadership of the NPP and her constituents for her prolonged parliamentary absence.

Her constituency’s executives accepted the apology but said she has lost her chance to contest the seat in 2024.

ALSO READ: