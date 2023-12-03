Presidential staffer, Harriet Oppong secured a resounding victory, defeating former Nkoranza South Member of Parliament, Charles Konadu Yiadom in a landslide victory.

She garnered 666 votes, surpassing Yiadom’s 127 votes.

Madam Oppong now gears up for a formidable challenge against the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament, Emmanuel Kwadwo Agyapong.

Agyapong had previously won the 2020 elections with a substantial margin of over 7,000 votes.

Surprising victories in NPP parliamentary primaries

NPP Primaries: Check out provisional results

NPP Primaries: Manaf Ibrahim secures landslide victory in Asawase