Adom TV/ FM’s broadcast journalist, Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa has been adjudged the Women’s Choice Awards Africa’s Young Media Personality of the Year 2023.

The award is in recognition of her sterling performance on radio and TV as a news anchor with the Multimedia Group’s Akan brands.

The Women’s Choice Awards Africa seeks to ” translate the collective voice of women into a highly objective and consistent methodology “

Receiving the award, an elated Anokyewaaba Adwoa Serwaa thanked The Multimedia Group for the opportunity to serve in the media space.

She said ” I didn’t see this coming. I didn’t expect to be nominated. I didn’t even expect to win this. This means whatever I’m doing is being followed closely and though it’s a huge task, I’d work assiduously to ensure my listeners and viewers get the best of professionalism anytime I’m on air “.

Organizers, Global Ovations Ltd said “this also allows women to choose with confidence, knowing that other women across Africa would highly recommend it to their family and friends a country as a whole “.