The parliamentary aspirant of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Abirem constituency, Frank Ahima Mireku has declared his intention to contest the December election as an independent candidate.

Frank Mireku, placed second with 148 votes, while the winner, Charles Owiredu Asuako, obtained 192 votes.

He decision is in response to call on him by friends who claimed Mr. Asuako is not popular enough to win the seat for the party.

They alleged that, the NPP parliamentary candidate won the elections through significant financial contributions rather than through genuine support from the grassroots.

According to Mireku, he has accepted the offer and declared his candidacy as an independent.

He has urged all NPP members in the Abirem constituency to vote for him in the upcoming December general elections.

