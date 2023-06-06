Authorities in the Ahafo Region have initiated an inquiry to uncover the circumstances surrounding the puzzling demise of Alex Gyabaah, the Chairman of the Pentecost Polling Station affiliated with the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Duayaw-Nkwanta, Tano North Municipality.

In the early hours of Saturday, June 3, 2023, local residents were startled to discover Gyabaah’s lifeless body hanging by a rope around his neck in his carpentry shop.

The police, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Duayaw-Nkwanta, confirmed that their investigation was underway and urged the community to remain calm.

Friends and relatives expressed shock and sadness over Gyabaah’s untimely death, suspecting foul play.

They called upon the police to expedite their investigation.

A close friend and prominent member of the NPP in the area remarked, “He was a beloved individual, and it’s baffling why someone like Gyabaah would take his own life. I believe there is something suspicious because we were with him just last Thursday during the one-week funeral observance for the late Nana Boakye Tromo II, the paramount chief of Duayaw-Nkwanta.”

News of Gyabaah’s mysterious death quickly spread throughout the town, with numerous mourners gathering to participate in the one-week funeral rites of the late paramount chief, who passed away in 2022.

Dr. Freda Prempeh, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the Tano North constituency, along with several NPP constituency executives, visited and expressed condolences to the grieving family.

The MP, also taken aback by Gyabaah’s death, encouraged the bereaved family and friends to find solace in God.

She assured them that the Party fully supported them during this difficult time and urged the police to expedite their investigation.

In the meantime, the police have transferred the body to the Duayaw-Nkwanta St John of God Catholic Hospital for preservation and autopsy.