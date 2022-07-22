The Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, has described the outcome of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) national elections which came off on Saturday, July 16 at the Accra Sports Stadium as wonderful.

He has, therefore, urged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to take note as what happened last Saturday was a positive step and the change the party members are yearning for.

“National Executives losing their positions last Saturday is best for the party. The same reflection was seen at the constituency level.

“This will rather improve the performance at the general election because it means that the party will be better managed because no one in the NPP was happy with the outcome of the 2020 elections,” he stated.

He told Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Thursday that the NPP now has new faces, adding that the outcome of the elections met his prayers as the party clearly needed change.

“The way we conducted ourselves in the party ended us a near disaster. Thus, the change in the management of the party is good for the future and so the NDC has to watch out, we have new blood, new ideas. During and after the election, spirits were uplifted,” he added.

The major upset at the end of the polls is the longest serving national officer, John Boadu, who lost in his election bid for the General Secretary position.

Stephen Ntim also became the new National Chairman after five attempts in 20 years.

All newly elected national executives have been duly sworn-in.

