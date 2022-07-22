Residents of Kete Krachi in the Krachi West Municipality of the Oti Region have hit the street to show their displeasure over the poor power supply by NEDCo in the area.

According to them, businesses within the Municipality are collapsing due to incessant power outages.

The demonstration, which saw many people from far and near team up, started through the principal streets of Gyanekrom.

The protestors took over the GBC Krachi radio junction through the town to the lake side where they later presented a petition to the Municipal Chief Executive, Emmanuel Kajal Jalula.

The president for Krachi Youth Association, Ben Ntoso, said they experience power outages for hours in the day, bringing their businesses to a standstill.

He bemoaned that cold store operators and persons who sell perishable goods suffer the worse fate, hence the need to register their displeasure to draw attention of the government.

Some of the residents, speaking in an interview with Adom News, also disclosed that they have sacrificed their land for the construction of Akosombo dam but has since been denied power supply.

Receiving the petition, the MCE for the area, Emmanuel Kajal Jalula, promised the people that their cry will soon be heard and will soon be addressed accordingly.