Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has escaped death after a commercial vehicle crashed into his pickup.

Eight passengers, who were in the commercial vehicle, are said to have sustained various degrees of injuries.

The incident reportedly occurred on the evening of Monday when he was travelling from Koforidua to Accra.

The commercial minibus is said to have veered off its lane and rammed into his Ford vehicle at the Asuoyaa Bridge.

The eight persons have since been sent to the Koforidua General Hospital for treatment.

Mr Acquah has also been treated and returned to Accra for parliamentary duties.