Former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has mocked his party over some courtroom scenes in the ongoing election petition hearing.

Mr Anyidoho has added another catchword, “My Lord, I did not come with the figures” to NDC’s petition library, which includes 2013’s “You and I were not there”.

The latest catchword is from General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, when asked to argue why he thinks President Nana Akufo-Addo’s collated votes did not surpass the 51% benchmark.

In the two-hour cross-examination yesterday, February 1, Mr Nketia said he never said definitely that flagbearer John Dramani Mahama won the elections.

Mr Anyidoho has, thus, questioned the NDC’s basis for all the street protests, burning of tyres, destruction of public property and loss of lives to demand for “No Mahama No Peace”.

Ghana is certainly not a Banana Republic, but, Mr Anyidoho believes it is now very obvious that a few bananas are loitering in the Republic.

Mr Anyidoho’s anger stemmed from what he described as disrespect from Mr Nketia who instructed him not to speak on behalf of the party.

This was after he lost the internal elections against Mr Nketia.