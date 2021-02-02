Asiedu Nketia has been freed from the witness stand, but as to whether he came out victorious, Member of Parliament (MP) for the Ofoase-Ayirebi constituency, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, says that is not so.

Per the MP’s assessment, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), alias General Mosquito, failed in his quest to give his party a good standing in the ongoing election petition hearing.

The MP described the petition as a bad case, one in which “even a skilled General will be exposed during cross-examination.”

He mocked that despite the huge figures Asiedu Nketia punched in his famous calculator, he still feigned ignorance of President Nana Akufo-Addo’s vote.

“It was shocking to hear him say he didn’t bring his collated results to court when he had earlier caused scores to hit the streets claiming he had figures to show that Mr Mahama won,” he stated in series of Tweets.

However, Communications Officer of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi, in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen defended that “our witness came out unblemished and it means that our case and credibility of our witness have not been undermined.”

Also, a spokesperson of former President John Mahama’s legal team stated that despite what critics suggest, Mr Nketia’s sterling performance in his two-hour cross-examination has made the NDC proud.