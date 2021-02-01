Member of Parliament for Asawase, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, has opened up on some conditions he suffered from birth.

According to the lawmaker, he had a sight problem, could not hear, and was mute after child birth.

Conditions he said made his family wonder if he would survive childhood and life at large.

Alhaji Muntaka disclosed this in an interview on Accra-based Citi FM where he spoke of his mother’s childlessness in her marriage.

“My father married seven wives and my mother was the 3rd but she run around the house for almost seven years without giving birth and they were contemplating if they should divorce her.

“But my grandfather was hopeful the time will come for her to give birth and when the time finally came, I was given birth to. I had sight problem, hearing problem and I could not speak till I was four,” he narrated.

To him, the condition made him a special child, stating that that is why people sometimes don’t understand his behaviour.

Though Alhaji Muntaka said he did not know what could have caused his condition, he bemoaned the rivalry among the wives was very tough.