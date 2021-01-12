Asawase Member of Parliament (MP), Muntaka Mubarak, has threatened to prove with evidence, the bribery allegations he made against Supreme Court Justice if need be.

According to him, he does not take his comments lightly, adding the member involved was promised a number of goodies and also asked to name her price.

“I don’t take what I’m saying lightly; I have heard people saying all manner of things but we know what we are doing and what we are holding.

“Definitely we will provide all those things, the call that he made, the time that the call was made and everything is there so it is not in doubt,” he said.

Hon Muntaka, speaking in an interview on Joy News, alleged a Supreme Court judge led the charge in attempting to bribe some MPs on the National Democratic Congress (NDC) side to vote for Professor Aaron Mike Oquaye.

The judge made the bribery attempt on the night members of the 8th parliament were preparing to vote to elect a speaker, he stated.

Following his allegations, there have been calls from the public, especially the Chief Whip of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Caucus, Frank Annor Dompreh, who have demanded he provides evidence.

ALSO READ:

Reacting to the call on Accra-based Citi TV, Hon Muntaka said he stands by his comments, adding he was willing to make the evidence available when the need arises.

“If it comes to the probe of all the things that happened on that day, I am sure if it becomes necessary and it comes up, obviously, it will be made known, the Member on my side who was approached is alive, she is not dead,” she added.