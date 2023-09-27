A communications team member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) has resigned from the party.

Courage Norbi’s decision was necessitated by the resignation of former Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen.

As an ardent supporter of the presidential hopeful, he said it is only prudent to follow him where ever he goes.

“As we speak, I am no longer a member of the NPP. I have left the NPP because I am aligning myself with my leader’s movement for change, which is open to all who want to contribute to Ghana’s progress” he said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Tuesday.

Mr. Norbi said he has had enough of the intimidation and inhumane treatment being meted to him in NPP.

He cited how he was removed from a party whatsapp platform for making a comment in support of Mr. Kyerematen to buttress his point.

Mr. Norbi who is now the acting Communications Director for Alan’s 2024 presidential campaign said Mr. Kyerematen has the magic wand to salvage Ghana from total collapse.

Be careful – Alan Kyerematen warns Wontumi

Alan’s resignation disappointing but… – NPP

Former NPP MP pledges support for Alan Kyerematen