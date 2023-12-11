A group comprising polling stations, constituency executives, and the tertiary wing executives of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Volta Region is endorsing Energy Minister Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh as their preferred running mate for the 2024 presidential race.

The group described the Member of Parliament for Manhyia South as a towering political figure capable of promoting harmony within the party, making him more suitable for the role.

The presidential candidate of the governing NPP, Dr. Bawumia, requested additional time a couple of days ago to nominate his running mate to the party’s council of elders.

However, the group, calling itself ‘Grassroots for NAPO,’ led by Lawal Kayode insists that the Energy Minister and four-term MP will be the best choice for the party.

Eric Dumenu Akatsi convener for ‘Grassroot for Napo’

Meanwhile, NPP has granted Dr Bawumia more time to consult and choose a running mate for the 2024 election.

This was announced by the General Secretary of the party, Justin Frimpong Kodua, at a press conference in Accra.

Dr Bawumia had a deadline to submit his choice of a running mate to the governing party’s highest decision-making body today – December 6.

Australian man dies after being buried in sand

I almost quit acting because of constant sexual harassment from producers…

Beautiful moment as patient weds in hospital