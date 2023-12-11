The National Media Commission (NMC) says a good number of television stations have been reported for airing unethical content, among them are fake lottery, occultism, money doubling, and money rituals.

According to the NMC, its monitoring of the second part of November saw an increasing trend of 64.7% in the overall number of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the airwaves above the first fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.

It said in the specific categories of unlawful and unethical content, fake lottery increased six-fold (676%) while occultism doubled (105 %), with money doubling decreasing by 23% while money rituals decreased by 16%.

The overall data on issues complained against is as follows:

Issue Fortnight 1 Fortnight 2 Monthly Total % change Fake lottery 13 101 114 676.92% Occultism 18 37 55 105.56% Money doubling 152 117 269 -23.03% Money rituals 56 47 103 -16.07%

The top 10 stations against whom complaints were made were the following:

Station Fake Lottery Occultism Money doubling Money rituals Inappropriate sexual content Adwenpa TV 10 15 15 3 20 Asomafo TV 16 0 28 1 0 Elephant TV 31 0 7 2 0 X TV 4 0 12 24 0 Diamond TV 3 9 23 5 0 Big TV 6 4 17 5 0 Passion TV 0 6 13 17 0 Funny TV 1 0 28 3 0 Best TV 2 1 25 4 0 Energy TV 5 1 24 2 0

