The National Media Commission (NMC) says a good number of television stations have been reported for airing unethical content, among them are fake lottery, occultism, money doubling, and money rituals.

According to the NMC, its monitoring of the second part of November saw an increasing trend of 64.7% in the overall number of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the airwaves above the first fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.

It said in the specific categories of unlawful and unethical content, fake lottery increased six-fold (676%) while occultism doubled (105 %), with money doubling decreasing by 23% while money rituals decreased by 16%.

The overall data on issues complained against is as follows:

IssueFortnight 1Fortnight 2Monthly Total% change
Fake lottery13101114676.92%
Occultism183755105.56%
Money doubling152117269-23.03%
Money rituals5647103-16.07%

The top 10 stations against whom complaints were made were the following:

StationFake LotteryOccultismMoney doublingMoney ritualsInappropriate sexual content
Adwenpa TV101515320
Asomafo TV1602810
Elephant TV310720
X TV4012240
Diamond TV392350
Big TV641750
Passion TV0613170
Funny TV102830
Best TV212540
Energy TV512420

