The National Media Commission (NMC) says a good number of television stations have been reported for airing unethical content, among them are fake lottery, occultism, money doubling, and money rituals.
According to the NMC, its monitoring of the second part of November saw an increasing trend of 64.7% in the overall number of reported cases of unethical and unlawful content on the airwaves above the first fortnight report released on November 16, 2023.
It said in the specific categories of unlawful and unethical content, fake lottery increased six-fold (676%) while occultism doubled (105 %), with money doubling decreasing by 23% while money rituals decreased by 16%.
The overall data on issues complained against is as follows:
|Issue
|Fortnight 1
|Fortnight 2
|Monthly Total
|% change
|Fake lottery
|13
|101
|114
|676.92%
|Occultism
|18
|37
|55
|105.56%
|Money doubling
|152
|117
|269
|-23.03%
|Money rituals
|56
|47
|103
|-16.07%
The top 10 stations against whom complaints were made were the following:
|Station
|Fake Lottery
|Occultism
|Money doubling
|Money rituals
|Inappropriate sexual content
|Adwenpa TV
|10
|15
|15
|3
|20
|Asomafo TV
|16
|0
|28
|1
|0
|Elephant TV
|31
|0
|7
|2
|0
|X TV
|4
|0
|12
|24
|0
|Diamond TV
|3
|9
|23
|5
|0
|Big TV
|6
|4
|17
|5
|0
|Passion TV
|0
|6
|13
|17
|0
|Funny TV
|1
|0
|28
|3
|0
|Best TV
|2
|1
|25
|4
|0
|Energy TV
|5
|1
|24
|2
|0
Nigerian student arrested for impregnating four female police officers
Australian man dies after being buried in sand