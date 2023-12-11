The Bono Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene, has emphasized her dedication to enhancing security in the region while touting her achievements.

“We’ve worked tirelessly to ensure that people feel safe in every corner, with a visible police presence providing protection for all,” she stated in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Monday.

Madam Banahene, who previously served as the Municipal Chief Executive, disclosed her role in reopening the Sunyani airport after almost eight years of closure.

“Through collaborative efforts and discussions with stakeholders, we have successfully revived the airport, allowing for selected flights despite some runway limitations,” she explained.

Addressing healthcare advancements, the Minister noted the transformation of the Sunyani Regional Hospital into a teaching hospital, expressing satisfaction with the progress made in healthcare.

She also mentioned the construction of roads in the region, adding that she has overseen road projects by frequently engaging with the Minister for Roads and highways, Kwesi Amoako-Atta to ensure the completion and improvement of roads.

“I frequent the office of the Roads Minister to ensure our roads are fixed, and we have made substantial progress in this regard,” she said.

While celebrating her accomplishments, Madam Banahene acknowledged that there is still work to be done.

“Constructing a standard sports stadium remains a goal for the region and I am committed to seeing this through,” she affirmed.

