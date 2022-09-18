An Accra Circuit Court has remanded three accused persons into Police custody for conspiracy to commit crime, causing unlawful harm, abetment of crime and stealing.

The three are Dzato Prosper Nana Kwame, a 26-year-old Driver’s mate, Clement Ofosu Kojo, a 23-year-old Driver and Fatimatu Gyang, a 43-year-old trader.

Other accomplices at large are Kojo and MC.

Initially, Counsel for the accused person prayed for bail but was refused on the grounds that they would interfere with investigations.

The Court, presided over by Mrs. Afia Owusuaa Appiah, remanded the accused persons and adjourned the case to September 22, 2022.

The Court has directed the prosecution to file and serve all disclosures and witness statements within 12 days.

Police Chief Inspector Samuel Ahiabor, prosecuting, said the complainants were Benjamin Ashie and Vincent Boadi, both businessmen.

He said on August 30, 2022, at about 10:00 pm, Kojo called Prosper and Clement to meet him at the Ashaiman Main Lorry Station to embark on a usual stealing operation at Danfa.

The Prosecution said Prosper, Clement, Kojo and M.C met at the lorry station with the commercial bus and proceeded to Danfa, armed with an industrial cutter and five vulcanizer bars.

He said at Danfa, the accused persons broke into first complainant’s shop and made away with 12 pieces of hitarget cloth valued at GHS 1,400.00, six bags of 25 kg rice valued GH¢S,680.00.

Other items are 19 cosmetics valued GHS950.00, one pack of pepsodent valued at GHS50.00, all valued at GHS3,880,00.

He said after that the accused persons moved to the 2nd complainant’s pharmacy shop, broke the door, and ransacked the shop and made away with cash, the sum of GHS238.00 and one Techno mobile phone valued at GHS250.00.

Chief Inspector Ahiabor said on their way to Ashaiman, the police patrol team met the said Toyota Fish commercial vehicle with the accused persons on board and when the patrol team stopped them, Kojo and M.C, who were on the passenger front seat managed to escape.

He said Prosper and Clement were arrested and held Ayi Mensah Police Station and later transferred to the Regional Police Headquarters, Accra for further investigation.

During interrogation, Prosper and Clement admitted the offences and led Police to the house of Fatimatu as the one who gave them money for fuel and bought the stolen items and she was arrested.

Prosper and Clement led the Police to the two shops they broke into at Danfa.

They went to Fatimatu’s house where some of the previously stolen items she had bought from them were found in her room.

The accused persons admitted the offences in their caution statements. Efforts are underway to apprehend Kojo and MC.