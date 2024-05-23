The Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy says no political party is worth the life of any Ghanaian citizen.

Mrs. Addy has therefore called for calm and peaceful participation in the upcoming elections and urged Ghanaians to refrain from engaging in violence or accepting weapons from political parties.

She stressed that any party promoting such actions does not value the lives of its supporters, emphasizing the importance of preserving peace and unity throughout the election period.

Speaking on JoyNews’ AM show on Wednesday, she stated that, “Really, no politician, no political party, is worth one drop of your blood, not a drop. So please let us all sit back and take a deep breath. No one is worth it. Anybody who comes to you and say, here is a machete, here is a gun, you must know that they do not value your life.

“Because as for machetes and guns, anybody can get them. So, if somebody says that this is the role that you have to play in bringing me to power. You must know that the person does not have your interest at heart. Their family members are not holding guns, running around, or misbehaving.”.

She encouraged open dialogue as a means to tackle any issues arising during the election season.

Mrs. Addy added that it is unrealistic to expect an entire election season without encountering one or two hotspots and called on stakeholders to work together to identify and address potential hotspots.

“It is unrealistic to think that you are going to go through the whole election season, and you will not have one or two hotspots or a couple of eruptions. That is an unrealistic expectation. What you need to do is ensure you have a mechanism for addressing those issues when they come up, and that is not to say that all of it would be done and there would be nothing but a squeak; there would be some, but for these interventions, it would have been so much, so when issues come up, what we need to do is come together and find the mechanism for addressing the issue rather than saying at this point there is no coming back” she noted.