The Black Starlets are set to face Burkina Faso in the semifinals of the ongoing 2024 WAFU B U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Ghana advanced to the semifinals with a win over Benin, while Burkina Faso secured their spot with a narrow 1-0 victory against Niger.

This match was held on Thursday, May 23, following a postponement caused by heavy rainfall the previous day.

Burkina Faso’s win placed them second in Group B, level on points with Nigeria but behind on goal difference.

This semifinal clash will be a rematch of last year’s encounter at the same stage of the competition in Cape Coast, where the Stallions defeated Ghana 1-0, ending the Starlets’ bid to reach the final.

Under the leadership of coach Laryea Kingston, Ghana will be looking for revenge and aiming to secure a place in the final, which would also ensure their participation in the next edition of the U-17 AFCON.

In the other semifinal, Nigeria will face off against Cote d’Ivoire.