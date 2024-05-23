Nigerian singer, Banky W has triumphed over cancer for the fourth time, following a recurrence of a rare strain of skin cancer tumors that first appeared a decade ago.

In a heartfelt message on his social media, Banky W shared his journey and the power of faith that has carried him through his health battles.

He expressed gratitude for the unwavering support of his wife, family, friends, and pastors, as well as the medical professionals who played a crucial role in his recovery.

Banky W specifically acknowledged Dr. Onyewu of the Center for Advanced Speciality Surgery and Dr. Adenuga of Euracare for their exceptional care and expertise.

Banky W emphasized that, faith doesn’t always prevent life’s storms but provides the strength to endure and heal from them.

He offered his testimony as a source of encouragement to others facing challenges, reminding them of the greater power within them.

Celebrating his latest victory, he said this will be the final battle with cancer, affirming his belief in continued good health and the promise of victory through faith.

