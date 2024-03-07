There will be no introduction of a new CI to guide the upcoming general election in December.

This is was the consensus reached by the Electoral Commission (EC) and political parties earlier today at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee meeting .

The retention of the existing CI 127 for the conduct of this year’s election will mean that earlier proposals for the use of Ghana Card, guarantor system, no indelible ink have been suspended.

The NDC which has returned after several haggles with IPAC said their demands for changes in the electoral process through their boycotts have yielded results.

On the part of the New Patriotic Party, they do not have issues entirely with the decision at IPAC. Director of Elections and Research, Evans Nimako said they are ready for the election.

Meanwhile, the PNC has revealed that the EC has apologized to the parties for publishing the election Calendar before consulting the political parties.

