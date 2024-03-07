Black Satellites coach, Desmond Ofei, has said he is not under pressure ahead of the 2023 African Games.

The 13th African Games will be the first assignment for the 35-year-old since his appointment to replace Samuel Boadu as Satellites coach.

Ghana’s U-20 national team face Congo in the opening game in Group A on Friday, March 8 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Ahead of the game, Ofei said his team is well-prepared for the competition.

“No, there is no pressure,” he said when quizzed about the burden carrying the team into this tournament at the presser on Thursday.

“We are fully prepared. We have a good squad. Our boys are ready and hungry. We don’t feel any pressure; not at all.”

The Black Satellites will be looking to better their performance from the last edition in 2019 when they failed to make it out of the group stage.

