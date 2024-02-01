The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Nkwanta North in the Oti region, William Nawugma Kidinan, has called on teachers to intensify efforts to address the falling standards of education.

In his view, the numerous infrastructure challenges faced by schools in the district should not be blamed for the decline in education in the area.

Mr. Kidinan believes if teachers in the area increase their efforts to address these challenges, results for both WASSCE and BECE will improve.

The DCE made the call when the Nkwanta North District Assembly presented 1,260 desks to the District Education Directorate for distribution to needy schools in the area.

The desks, funded by the Gulf of Guinea Northern Region Social Cohesion (SOCO) project, aim to enhance quality education and promote effective teaching and learning in the district.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News after the ceremony, the DCE said the SOCO project is to help address the education and infrastructure deficits in area.

He indicated that, the Assembly will continue to collaborate with the GES and other relevant institutions to create a conducive environment for effective teaching and learning to improve education in Nkwanta North.

The DCE appealed to head teachers and beneficiary schools to ensure that pupils handle the furniture with care and cautioned community members against using classrooms as resting places.

Deputy Director of Education, Mark Ujakpah received the desks on behalf of the Nkwanta North Education Directorate.

He expressed gratitude for the support and pledged the Directorate’s commitment to promote a culture of maintenance in schools.

Mr. Ujakpah appealed to other benevolent agencies and organizations to support schools in the district, as the furniture deficit still stands at approximately 7,000 despite efforts by the Assembly.

