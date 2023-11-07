Students at Nkanchina Midwifery and Nursing College, located in the Kpandai district of the Northern region, have organized a demonstration to voice their concerns over alleged mismanagement by the school’s principal.

The students in red bands and carrying placards, made several allegations against the principal, including accusations of disrespect and mistreatment.

They also expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of breakfast provided by the college.

During the demonstration, students demanded the immediate removal of the principal from the school, noting this would address their grievances.

After marching to the office of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Kpandai, Emmanuel Atta Tatablata, the DCE assured the students that he would intervene to address their concerns and urged them to return to the campus and maintain calm.

The protest reflects the students’ determination to raise their concerns and seek improvements within their educational institution, highlighting the importance of addressing students’ needs and well-being in the educational sector.