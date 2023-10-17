Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have arrested a musician, Aniji Shedrack Chidubem (a.k.a Sanij-D), for allegedly defrauding a Briton, Susan Mclean.

The artiste allegedly defrauded Miss Mclean of the sum of £9,300.00.

The suspect, who is a Lagos-based artiste, was also alleged to have defrauded an American, Diana Rosado Gonzalax, the sum of $2,000.00( Two Thousand American Dollars)

He was arrested in the Kuje Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory(FCT) Abuja, based on credible intelligence on the activities of a syndicate of internet fraudsters.

The EFCC said the singer, known for hits like Profesy and Katalina, allegedly impersonated Christopher Rossi, a marine engineer who fixes boats and pipelines in Singapore.

”He used Instagram, Facebook and WhatsApp applications with foreign phone numbers as his fraudulent means of perpetrating and defrauding his victims,” the EFCC revealed.

“He will be arranged before court as soon as investigations are concluded” the anti-graft agency said.

MORE: