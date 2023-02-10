Nollywood movie legend, Nkem Owoh, a.k.a Osuofia, has established that Nigerian movies’ stories are better than the ones Bollywood and Hollywood industries produce.

Osuofia made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

According to him, Nigerian movies present real-life stories and happenings around them, adding that it is wrong to compare the quality of Nigerian films with those coming from advanced countries.

He said the only thing Nigerian film producers have adopted from the foreign industry is the technology advancements employed in the local movies.

“The storyline we take is better than any story from any Woods, we don’t have the technology, but we have the story.

“We are a third world country coming up, and people should give us kudos for the level we have attained.

“I believe, with the stories and creativity among us, if we get the needed technology, we will go places”.

Osuofia added, “If you check the time and how we started, you give kudos because we are making tremendous progress in the industry.

“With the kind of technology we have now, I believe Nollywood has a very far distance to go positively”.

He, however, called for patience among upcoming actors, adding that they should follow their progress gradually.

“If it is not your calling, move away,” Owoh said.