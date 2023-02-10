At a time when the hopes of the Atsu family as well as the entire Ghanaian populace is dwindling following his tragedy, gospel musician Diana Hamilton has supplicated on his behalf.

For the past five days, Christian Atsu has been trapped under a rubble after a high magnitude earthquake collapsed several buildings in Turkey.

While some of his football team members and officials have been rescued alive, Atsu, who was on the 9th floor remains missing, with no positive news coming through.

It is for this reason, Madam Hamilton resorted to prayers in the studios of GTV during a Friday morning interview.

She fought back tears in the passionate prayer in which she pleaded with God the Almighty to do what no man has done and bring the professional footballer to safety.

The singer asked for hopes to be restored as God performs miracles and wonders.

She was drained in silence after the prayer as though she was awaiting an immediate response from God.

Meanwhile, some hopeful news coming from Turkey indicates that thermal cameras have picked up heat signatures of many people still alive but trapped under rubble where Christian Atsu was staying before the devastating earthquake.

RELATED

Where is my brother if you have found him? – Atsu’s twin sister demands

Turkey Earthquake: Thermal camera confirms more people trapped near Atsu’s residence

Ex-Ghana winger Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after earthquake in Turkey